NEOSHO, Mo. (KODE) – The Newton-McDonald Counties Association of Realtors is hosting a bike rally Saturday in Neosho.

Officials are celebrating the first phase of the Pocket Park Project at the Morse Park bike trail.

It includes a new water bottle filling station, a new bench, and a bike rack.

The rally starts at 3:00pm with a guided tour slated for 4:00pm.

$5.00 food baskets will be available.

Proceeds will go towards Phase Two of the project, which includes a bicycle repair station.