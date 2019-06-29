Bike and Build pedals across the country to raise money for affordable housing

PITTSBURG, Kan. —

One non-profit organization is pedaling for affordable housing.

Bike and Build is a non-profit organization that raises money and awareness for affordable house by biking across the country. Members have to raise $5,000 for traveling expenses, as well as, money to be added to a grant that will benefit one organization along the way. And so for every five ride days, Bike and Build partners with an affordable housing organization. Friday’s build day landed them right in Pittsburg.

“Today we partnered with Habitat for Humanity. What that looks like today is we put siding on a house and we also built some sheds, so you know the homeowners have places to put their lawnmowers.” Brena Griffin, Bike & Build Rider

Bike and Build members will be headed out early Saturday for what they say is a shorter day.

Their next stop will be Chanute, where they will be staying at a local rec center.