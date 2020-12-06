Biggest mask guidance yet issued by CDC

The CDC issues its strongest mask guidance yet during the Covid-19 Pandemic, calling for “Universal Mask Wearing”.

This means they suggest masks be worn in all activity outside of an individual’s home, when at least 6 feet of social distancing can’t be maintained..

The new recommendation comes at the end of a week when the USA saw its deadliest day of the Pandemic so far, with more than 3,100 deaths on Thursday alone.

Other measures including physical distancing, avoiding nonessential or crowded indoor spaces, postponing travel, and more testing and contact tracing.