Big Weekend for Granby Mining Days

GRANBY, MO. - The oldest mining town in the Southwest celebrates it's rich history this weekend.

Day two of Granby mining days kicked off with a run this morning.

The museum was host to dozens of people learning more about the city's history.

The three day event will have carnival rides, mining technique demonstrations as well as an auction.

One of the bigger reasons people come to town is simply to reunite with old friends.

"I think that's what it's all about, I think old mining town days is what this town is founded on, it's our heritage and you can't forget your heritage, that's what it's all about so you go back to that." said Steve Burnett President Granby Miners Museum.

Today they were also able to add to their collection.

A wheel barrow dating back to 1876 resurfaced recently and the museum has been trying to get it on display in Granby.

It has quite the history, it was pushed by john temple from Granby all the way to Philadelphia.

While temple was traveling it's said that he turned around and noticed a little boy traveling with him.

Temple didn't turn him away, so the boy, Otto temple joined him in travel.

"That's I mean think about, pushing a wheel barrow with lead orr in it all the way from here to Philadelphia that's going to be exciting, that's going to make a great addition to our museum." said Steve Burnett President Granby Miners Museum.

The museum was also host to a local author as well.

Former Granby resident Jeanne Scholes wrote "Little Cloud".

It's the story of a little cloud that develops and grows into a cloud, throwing temper tantrums or storms along the way.

The story is similar to the life of a young child which is exactly why she wrote it.

She says the kids can learn a lot from the book but definitely learned in the process as well.

"Ohhhhh my goodness, lots, I learned lots, I found out it isn't easy at all, it took two days to write the book and two years to get the art work done." said Jeanne Scholes the author.

Scholes adds teachers have been reading her book and say it will be a good use for the classroom.