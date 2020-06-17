Big R’s to close its doors on July 18

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s the end of an era for a popular Four State restaurant.

Big R’s restaurant opened in Joplin back in the Fall of 1998.

But it will be closing it’s doors for good on July 18th.

Twyla Paris announced the closure on social media, thanking customers who’ve made the last 22 years possible.

She says she wants to spend more time with her family.

One of those faithful customers is Tricia Copley.

Tricia Copley, Big R’s Fan, said, “I was really sad and really kind of surprised because I thought, you know they have really good business and I know things have changed a lot you know from Coivd 19 and it’s hard to get help and I understand that, but I, I, I can’t believe they’re closing.”

Owners say staffing has been an ongoing problem in recent years and the pandemic made that situation even worse.

Here is some good news though, they’ll continue to make pies a couple of days a week starting after Labor Day.