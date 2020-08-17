Big milestone for Women’s rights

CRAWFORD COUNTY – A new exhibit at the Crawford County Historical Museum is celebrating a monumentous milestone in women’s rights.

This year marks 100 years since women gained the right to vote.

The exhibit displays a timeline of the events and key players who helped pass the 19th Amendment–showing photos of protests that took place and highlighting the activism of Susan B. Anthony.

Amanda Minton, Crawford Co. Historical Museum, says,

“You’ll have some interesting surprises and facts about women’s suffrage over the past 100 years. And this exhibit will be available up through the election, November 2.”

Kansas was one of the first states to grant women the right to vote in 1912.

You can check out the exhibit Wednesday through Friday from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.