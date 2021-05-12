KANSAS — Next year, Southeast Kansas will have its fair share of travelers.

The Big Kansas Road Trip 2022 will involve Bourbon, Cherokee, and Crawford Counties. The event began three-years ago as a way to highlight three counties in Kansas every year – and attract more tourists.

Devin Gorman, Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “It’s a chance for us to highlight attractions or businesses, everything there is to do in our area for people who want to come out, explore and may not have had the opportunity or reason to come here before.”

Anyone who would like to get involved is asked to contact the tourism or convention & visitors bureau office in their county.