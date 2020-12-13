Big donation to honor fallen Veterans and Soldiers

Wreaths Across America has been gifted an anonymous donation that will help it in its mission to continue to honor fallen Veterans and Soldiers.

Wreaths Across America says its mission is to remember, honor and teach, which is the foundation behind all of its efforts.

Diann Tucker, The Volunteer Location Coordinator, says they were contacted recently by a donor who agreed to sponsor payment for all of the local graves at Fort Scott National Cemetery who have not been sponsored yet.

Prior to this donation, the cemetery only had donations to cover about half of the graves.

Modifications have been made to make sure National Wreaths Across America Day can still happen on Saturday, December 19.

Wreath sponsorships are $15 and can be sponsored directly.

For more information you can call the Location Coordinator Diann Tucker at 620-223-6700.