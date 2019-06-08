Big donation helps Carthage Senior Center upgrade kitchen equipment

The kitchen at an area senior citizen center is getting a major makeover.

The Carthage Senior Center has needed new kitchen equipment for some time. Center Manager Beth Brooks says it has cost the organization a lot of money and inconvenience in recent years having the equipment break down and get fixed. But thanks to a $10,000 check from the Carthage Community Foundation, that won’t be a problem for too much longer.

“If our steam tables are not working correctly, it will not bring our food up to temperature that is required by the state in order to provide the correct meal we’re allowed to provide,” says Beth Brooks, Carthage Senior Center Manager.

The new equipment is expected to be installed some time next week. Between the meals served at the center, and those delivered by meals on wheels, the center make as many as 160 meals a day.

