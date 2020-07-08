Big Brothers, Big Sisters of SEK looking for mentors

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southeast Kansas are looking for mentors for a challenge.

Their 10 Men challenge is calling for 10 men to apply to be big brothers, or mentors, in the program.

There are 33 kids on the waiting list for a match, 29 of them are young men.

Mentors typically meet with their matches twice a month, and that time makes a big difference.

Monica Holmes, Big Brothers, Big Sisters, said, “So, that can be as simple as picking them up from school and going to grab some ice cream. Or going to one of their ball games to cheer them on. Or going on a bike ride. Or making dinner. It’s just the simple things, it doesn’t take a lot of time, just a little bit of time makes a big difference.”

If you’re interested in being a big brother or big sister, follow the link below.

https://www.kansasbigs.org/cb-match