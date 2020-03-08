Big Brothers Big Sisters bowling event supports community children

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four state residents lace up their bowling shoes to empower children within the community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties held the annual Bowl for Kids Sake Saturday at Carl Richard’s Fourth Street Bowl.

Community members and businesses sponsored bowling teams comprised of bigs and littles and other organizations.

Guests enjoyed raffles, food, and games, all while supporting the next generation of kids.

Tom Furrh of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties, says, “I really believe that children are our future. We don’t invest in them as much as we should, I feel personally for me and so this program really aims to fix that , to tackle that issue.”

This fundraiser brings in about a third of the organization’s annual operating budget.

Last year, they were able to raise $25,000.