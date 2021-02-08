Big Apple Travel Center recognized as a top truck stop in America

JOPLIN, Mo. — Truck drivers have determined the best truck stops in America and one of Joplin’s has made the list.

The Big Apple Travel Center, located off Exit 13 on Interstate 44, has been named the second best for independent truck stops for 2020 in the nation.

Rankings were determined by driver reviews using the trucker path mobile app — which was then compiled into a list of the 20 best stops.

More than one-million drivers then voted on which stops were most deserving to be in the top five.

The Big Apple Travel Center will receive a window decal that will be displayed at the store, honoring their achievement.

Big Apple opened for business on Prigmor Avenue just last year,