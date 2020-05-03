Biden wins Kansas primary conducted with all-mail balloting

FILE – In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del. Biden overwhelmingly won a Democratic presidential primary in Kansas conducted exclusively by mail balloting by the state party because of the coronavirus pandemic. He had been expected to prevail in the vote Saturday, May 2 and capture a majority of the state’s delegates to the Democrats’ national nominating commission. Biden took 77% of the vote. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Joe Biden overwhelmingly won a Democratic presidential primary in Kansas conducted exclusively by mail balloting by the state party because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president had been expected to prevail and capture a majority of the state’s delegates to the Democrats’ national nominating commission.

He captured 77% of Saturday’s vote. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was still in the race when the Kansas party began mailing ballots at the end of March, but he suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden.

The primary determined how 39 of the state’s 45 national convention delegates would be allocated. The remaining six are party leaders.