Bidding process begins for Crawford County sewer relocation project

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan.–Crawford County leaders begin the bidding process for sewer relocation project.

Earlier this year, K-DOT announced it could not move forward with making Highway 69 a four-lane road to 680th Avenue because a sewer line was in the way. Preliminary pricing for the relocation was estimated at about one million dollars. However, county leaders are happy to see bids are coming in for the project at under half-a-million dollars.

“We’ve been hearing a million dollars for months,” explained County Counselor Jim Emerson. “And to see the bids come in where they did was a big relief, so that allows us to use the money that we were going to spend on the sewer back into other areas.”

About six different companies put in bids for the project, with the best bid being about $414,000. Commissioners have not picked anyone to do the relocation project yet, but hope they can resume construction on the road project in April.