Bicknell Family Health Center opens in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A health organization in southeast Kansas now has a second location in Pittsburg.

The doors of the “Rita J. Bicknell Family Health Center” officially opened today.

It’s the 15th location for “The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas” — and is located at 10-11 Mount Carmel Place, just a short distance from “Ascension Via Christi Hospital.”

And officials say, that’s not just a coincidence.

“We have family practice and walk-in care both, two of our family practice providers do OB delivers over at Via Christi so now their right across from there, we have ultrasound lab mammogram coming in November, and some of our um nursing homes and stuff have more access to those patients and our providers have easy access to their patients in the hospital,” said Veronic Hasty, Health Center Practice Manager.

The organization’s other facility in Pittsburg is on the north end of town — off North Michigan Street.