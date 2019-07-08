Bicknell Family Center for the Arts announces next season!

The Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University revealed its 2019-20 season this week with a lineup that will include, for the first time, three hit Broadway musicals, rather than the usual two.

New this year: season ticket packages that will guarantee patrons the same seat for each show in the package and will save patrons more than 10 percent. Season ticket package sales will begin at 8:30 a.m. on July 15 at the PSU Ticket Office, Room 137 in the Garfield Weede Building, 1701 S. Homer, or online at https://www.pittstate.edu/office/ticket-office/, or by calling 620-235-4796.

Package 1 will be all-inclusive and will include the three Broadway shows, Modern American Dance Company, Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies, Jennifer Knapp, and three Pitt State Theatre productions. Package 2 will include the three Broadway shows and three Pitt State Theatre productions.

Standard ticket sales will begin at 8:30 a.m. on July 29. PSU students, faculty, and staff are entitled to discounted and sometimes free tickets by presenting their PSU ID in person.

All concerts by the PSU Jazz Combo and Ensemble, PSU Wind Ensemble, PSU Symphonic Band, and University Choirs are free. The SEK Symphony will offer its own season ticket package and standard tickets.