BF helping provide for hungry children

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area school district needs your help to provide food for a growing number of hungry kids.

The goal of the Joplin Bright Futures Back Pack Program is to provide kids with some snack foods to help them get through the weekends, but Bright Futures Coordinator Sarah Coyne says the number of kids now asking to be part of that program keeps climbing.

Sarah Coyne, Bright Futures Coordinator, said, “We can either accept monetary donations or physical donations of the actual food supplies, we have a menu of items that’s already been selected with the help of a nutritionist to kind of provide the kids with a stable food source over the weekend, so we have some certain food items we are asking for.”

For more information on helping out Bright Futures, follow the link below.

www.brightfuturesjoplin.org