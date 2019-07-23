BEWARE: Sudden Oak Death disease commonly found in Rhododendrons

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – If you recently bought Rhododendrons from Walmart or Home Depot, you may want to take another look at them to see if they’ve infected with a plant killing disease.

The disease is called Sudden Oak Death because it kills Oak trees instantly. It is a fungus-like pathogen that is commonly found on Rhododendrons. Sudden Oak Death is not a threat to humans, animals and food supplies, but is a threat to Oak trees. It can easily spread onto other plants and trees by the wind, rain or moving soil. The goal is to not expose the disease to forests in Jasper County.

“In the woods, people really don’t notice that until all of the sudden the tree dies and it will die when the cankers form on the trunk and gurgle the tree and kill the tree.” Robert Balek, Horticulture Field Specialist

If you think your plant has been affected by Sudden Oak Death, you’re encouraged to bury them deep in the ground, burn them or double-bag the plant with its root ball in a heavy duty trash bag and throw it away.