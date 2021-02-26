Betty Smith details Black history in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — When you hear the words Black History Month, you might think of history that’s written in books.

We spoke with a Joplin resident who’s a symbol for Joplin’s Black history. She is 91 years old and she is as witty and sharp as they come. This lovely woman, Betty Smith, shares her history with us.

To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven, and Black History Month is a time to remember.

Mrs. Betty Smith, Joplin Resident, said, “Black history is valuable to me because when you look at all these posters and different things, you see all other people but you don’t see us.”

History, Black history, has always been important to Mrs. Betty Smith.

“Since I was a child, I’ve wanted to be a teacher and always learning.

At 91 years young, she still finds time to research the contributions slaves and Black Americans have made to society.

“The slaves wanted their work schedule and things to be easier so they were the ones that invented all of these things.”

But sometimes never receiving the proper recognition.

“And that’s the reason that it means so much to me to share the history of Black history so that people will be aware that we were here alive and well over time.”

But one thing Mrs. Smith never had to learn– loving her Black skin.

“To me, it’s me and it’s all of my relatives because we have lived it.”

And because of that Black skin, sometimes living in Joplin, things were difficult.

“Well, beginning with years ago, we have to go back there, segregation was it and we lived that way. We couldn’t go in restaurants and sit and eat. They would hand you a sack out the back door.”

Entertainers, they came to Memorial Hall and we could not go. But Mrs. Cuther and Mrs. Wilder, they would be sure that the entertainers came to Lincoln School and gave us a matinee.”

And even with school–they did the best with what they were given.

“And what we were given were the books left over at the white schools and brought to us in a truck in carboard boxes.”

Things eventually started to change, but it definitely took time.

“If you’ve ever been to Me’s Place, there’s posters of businesses in Joplin, we never was asked or allowed to have a membership in the chamber, until very recently.”

Born in 1929, Mrs. Smith has lived through numerous milestones for the Black community. The civil Rights Act of 1964–ending segregation, the election of President Barack Obama, and seeing a woman of color as the Vice President of the United States.

“Oh that is amazing, and it’s awesome. She fits the bill. And that’s the reason it was so easy for him to appoint her because she had already proven herself.”

And Mrs. Smith has proven herself, to be a keeper of the flame–making sure Black history continues to be shared.

“You bring forth these things and they see them, they themselves wonder, how is it we didn’t know. Well they weren’t taught in school.”

Not just during Black History Month, but every day of the year.

“And just like them two little boys up there, it says this is not Black History, it’s American history, and that’s the way it should be. That everything is equal to everyone.”