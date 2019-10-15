Better Business Bureau Wins National Awards

St. Louis, Mo., October 14, 2019 — Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Eastern and Southwest Missouri and Southern Illinois won four Outstanding BBB Awards and the coveted Myers Memorial Award at this month’s International BBB Assembly. The 100 BBBs in North America are eligible to compete for the annual awards.

The Myers Memorial Award, which honors exceptional BBB operations and consumer impact with a $10,000 award to further BBB investigative work, recognized BBB St. Louis for its recent in-depth investigative study on Missouri’s timeshare exit industry. The study reached 536 million consumers, bolstered by a press conference and story on CBS Evening News. Soon after the study was issued, the Arkansas Attorney General announced a lawsuit against one of the timeshare exit companies featured in the study and in the CBS Evening News story.

BBB St. Louis also was honored with Outstanding BBB Awards in four areas of work performed in the last 12 months:

Ad Review (Single Case): BBB initiated a request for substantiation into the advertised claims of Amazing Pet Expos, regarding an event to be held in St. Charles, Missouri, after the company had canceled numerous events nationwide without refunding vendors.

Investigation (Single Case): BBB St. Louis issued a news warning about Vacation Consulting Services, The Transfer Group and Real Travel LLC, a trio of southwest Missouri-based timeshare exit companies which garnered hundreds of complaints from consumers who’d lost thousands of dollars. Real Travel LLC later became the subject of government action announced by the Arkansas Attorney General.

Media Engagement: This award specifically honored the extensive media coverage and social media reach that BBB St. Louis’ timeshare exit study received.

Outreach: BBB St. Louis conducted two surveys of consumer behavior in the marketplace that resulted in strong insights for BBB Accredited Businesses and consumers alike.

The awards were presented at the 49th International BBB Assembly, held October 6-8, 2019, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

