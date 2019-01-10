Better Business Bureau issues warning about Epic Games

The Better Business Bureau issues a warning on the company behind Fortnite.

The company has a "F" rating due to unanswered customer complaints. The BBB serving eastern North Carolina, where the company "Epic Games" is based, is warning customers.

Epic Games has received 279 complaints in the past three years, 271 of them filed in just the last year. Customers say they've not been able to reach the company after an unauthorized charge was made on their account. In some cases, it's been $160 dollars.

The BBB is working to communicate with the business but has not been successful.