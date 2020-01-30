Better Business Bureau gives tips on hiring a tax preparer

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you don’t feel comfortable doing your own taxes, you aren’t alone.

The Better Business Bureau has some suggestions when it comes to hiring someone to do them for you.

First, check the person’s credentials to see if they really are an accountant, C.P.A., or tax attorney.

Second, will they sign your return and provide you with a copy.

Be wary of promises that you’ll get a refund.

Until someone looks at your return, they won’t know for sure if you’ll get one.

And read the contract, so you’ll know what the fee for the preparer will be, and if that changes if your return is a complicated one.

For more information, follow the link below.

www.bbb.org