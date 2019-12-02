Better Business Bureau emphasizes scam awareness for Cyber Monday

With Cyber Monday a few hours away, there are some precautions you should be aware of as you prepare to shop online.

During Cyber Monday in 2018, the day brought in at least 7.9 billion dollars.

Scammers take heed of this big day.

So, the Better Business Bureau is making sure shoppers are aware to prevent being scammed.

The BBB recommends you keep an eye out for false advertising as well as the address in your web browser.

There are many websites that are deceptive, luring shoppers during this time.

If you think a price is too good, be sure to consider price checking.

Also, you should consider using a credit card instead of debit card.

When using credit, you can dispute items if needed.