Beth Chapman, wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter, dead at 51

(NBC News)– Beth Chapman, wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter, has died, her husband announced Wednesday on Twitter.

She was 51.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, had asked for prayers for his wife over the weekend after she was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu where she was in a medically-induced coma.

Beth Chapman underwent a successful surgery for throat cancer in 2017 before doctors announced the cancer had returned last year. She underwent an emergency surgery in November after a blockage appeared in her throat.

The couple starred in the reality television series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” and more recently appeared in “Dog & Beth: On the Hunt.” Both shows were filmed in Hawaii.