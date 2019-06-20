Best Buy will now repair iPhones, MacBooks

(CNN Newsource)

Apple customers will no longer have to search for an Apple store to get their products fixed — they can now just go to their nearest Best Buy.

The tech retailer announced it is expanding its partnership with Apple.

As part of their agreement, Best Buy brick and mortar stores will now offer repairs on iPhones and MacBooks.

The retailer says specially trained Geek Squad employees will fix the customers’ Apple devices.

Best Buy already offered Apple-certified repairs at select stores.

The program now expands to its nearly 1,000 stores across the U.S.