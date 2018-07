John R. Coughlin/CNNMoney

(WSPA) - Finding new CDs this summer just got a little bit harder if you're someone who still likes to listen to them. Best Buy stopped selling CDs in stores nationwide July 1st. The company's decision could be due to a decline in sales. USA Today says entertainment sales at Best Buy dropped nearly 15% last year. That's including music, games, and movies. Best Buy will still carry vinyl records for at least the next two years.