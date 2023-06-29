MIAMI, Okla. – Oklahoma State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom’s request was approved to conduct an interim study on the damaging floodwaters that affect Miami.

“Over and over again, the flooding in Miami has resulted in damage to property, inhibited emergency services, and undermined economic developments,” Bergstrom said.

“This is a problem that needs a solution so that Miami and Grand River Dam Authority can move beyond litigation to cooperation in all areas.” Sen. Micheal Bergstrom

Miami residents and people living in surrounding communities have continually raised concerns about the effects of these floods including threats to public safety, local ecosystems, homes, businesses and other structures, he said.

“My hope is to bring all parties together, the City of Miami, the tribes, GRDA, the Corps of Engineers, and our federal delegation for a deep dive into the problem and possible solutions,” Bergstrom said.

The Energy and Telecommunications Committee will have through Nov. 3 to complete the study.