Bentonville to host newest gravel race for cyclists

by: Kate Jordan

BENTONVILLE, Ark.(KNWA) — A new, gravel event is scheduled for cyclists.

Big Sugar — NWA Gravel will be hosted Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Two signature distances will be offered including the marquee Big Sugar, a 107-mile course of challenging roads through the Ozarks with approximately 9,000 feet of elevation gain; and the Little Sugar, which complements the larger distance with a 49.3 mile course offering a shorter distance.

“Bentonville has become a hub for cycling, but it doesn’t yet have an iconic gravel race. We’re really excited to bring the same Leadville and Dirty Kanza feel here to Bentonville and produce a life-enriching event that welcomes every rider,” said Kimo Seymour, president of Life Time Events and Media.

In 2019, Dirty Kanza had a $5.5 Million economic impact on Emporia, Kan., which is equivalent to 101 full-time jobs, and the Leadville Race Series contributed $18 Million to the Leadville, Colo. economy, which is equivalent to 320 full-time jobs, according to studies conducted by Dr. Shawn M. Rohlin with the Department of Economics at Kent State University.

Registration for The Big Sugar will open on Nov. 15.

