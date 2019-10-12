Benton Elementary teacher raises money to bring Grammy-winning musical group to Neosho

A Benton Elementary School teacher is raising funds for a Grammy-winning musical group to come and perform in the Four States.

Cassandra Carnahan is on a mission to bring the Latin Grammy Award-winning music duo “Uno, Dos, Tres Andres” to Neosho. “Uno, Dos Tres Andres” is a bilingual children’s music group that teaches children and their families about language, math, geography and the arts.

Carnahan partnered with a donation organization to fund the performance, but is asking for your help to make it feesable.

The duo plans to perform five concerts in late April.

“This gives a chance for all students to see a portion of the world in their space, in their community, and enlighten their world view and just expose them to difference languages and different cultural backgrounds,” Carnahan explained.

To help get this project funded, you can cast a vote by clicking here. Voting ends on October 27th.