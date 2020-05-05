Benton County woman arrested for rape, husband arrested for permitting abuse

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —A woman from Benton County was arrested for rape, stemming from incidents that began in October 2017.

Whitney Alexander, 30, is facing charges of rape and tampering with evidence.

Trent Alexander, Whitney’s husband, is listed as a co-defendant in the case and is facing a charge of permitting abuse of a minor.

According to a probable cause report, the victim and Whitney began having sex when the victim was 14-years-old at the time.

The victim stated that Trent talked to him about having sex with Whitney and started to see both sides during the conversation.

The last incident between the victim and Whitney reportedly occurred sometime in 2019.

Whitney Alexander is being held in Benton County Jail with a bond of $100,000. Her next court appearance will be on June 8.