Benton County Sheriff’s Office announces new app

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has a new mobile app, the department announced on Wednesday.

The BCSO App will provide the community with access to public safety information, including jail rosters, warrants, child support warrants, calls for service, shelters & hotlines and a county directory.

The app will also allow users to receive emergency alerts and view information regarding active shooter protocols.

The BCSO App is free on both iPhone and Android. Search the app store for BCSO or Benton County Sheriff’s Office.