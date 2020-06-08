Benton County reports 7 additional COVID-19 deaths, 14 total including pregnant woman

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford said five people died Saturday (June 6), one person died Sunday (June 7), and one person died today (June 8).

The victims are:

An 89-year-old white man from Fayetteville – died June 6
A 78-year-old man from Bentonville (Dr. Robert Hull) – died June 6
An 85-year-old Hispanic woman from Rogers – died June 6
A 54-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale – died June 6
A 70-year-old Hispanic man from Berryville – died June 6
A 57-year-old white woman (location unknown) – died June 7
A 67-year-old Marshallese woman from Rogers – died June 8

Oxford also said the 39-year-old Marshallese woman from Bethel Heights that died on June 3 from COVID-19 was pregnant.

