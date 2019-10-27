Benton County public damage assessment exceeds $6 million

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Benton County’s initial public damage assessment concerning storm damage is estimated at a little over $6 million, pushing it past the threshold required to qualify for state and federal assistance.

Robert McGowen is a public administrator for Benton Co., and he said $5 million will go to electric companies Carroll and Siloam Springs Electric. The other $1 million will go to the county and cities—Rogers, Cave Springs, Siloam Springs and Highfill.

That’s just for the public assessment.

Monday, the county will go out with state officials to look at things on an individual level.

“Once we report that [information] to the state next week, the state will come up and do an assessment to see if we meet the threshold for a state or federal disaster for the individual assistance,” McGowen said.

McGowen said if the damages exceed $4.5 million, FEMA will do its own assessment before the president can decide whether to do a disaster declaration.