Benton County parents arrested, charges pending involving the death of a 4-year-old girl

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — The parents of a four-year-old girl have been arrested and are facing charges for the murder of their 4-year-old girl.

Mary S. Mast, 29, is facing charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and first-degree domestic assault.

James A. Mast, 28, is facing charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious injury.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the two are being held without bond. The couple’s 2-year-old son and infant son are in protective custody.