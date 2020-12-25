Benton County parents arrested, charges pending involving the death of a 4-year-old girl

News

by: Ivie Macy

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — The parents of a four-year-old girl have been arrested and are facing charges for the murder of their 4-year-old girl.

Mary S. Mast, 29, is facing charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and first-degree domestic assault.

James A. Mast, 28, is facing charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious injury.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the two are being held without bond. The couple’s 2-year-old son and infant son are in protective custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories