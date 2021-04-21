Benton County Fairgrounds hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — if and when the shots need an update. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s a vaccination destination at the Benton County Fairgrounds today.

Each Wednesday, the Benton County Division of Public Safety and Collier Drug Stores host a vaccine clinic, administering 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Since late February, more than 11,000 doses have been given through the partnership.

Brenna Neumann with Collier Drug says even while its pharmacies offer in-store appointments, it takes a lot to man the off-site clinics. “At work sites, churches, different community events, in order for us to accomplish these large vaccination numbers we really have to rely on assistance from volunteers and the county officials,” Neumann said.

Neumann says the clinic will be open until 8 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Walk-ins are welcome. A photo ID and insurance card is needed.

The next clinic is one week from today. An appointment can be made here.