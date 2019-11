LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — A Benton County deputy is cleared of any wrong-doing in a deadly shooting.

The deputy shot and killed Charles “Chase” Nation at his residence during September. Law enforcement said Nation tried to stab deputies while they tried to arrest him on a warrant.

Nation was shot three times.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith reviewed the case and determined the shooting was justified. The deputy has returned to work.

The deputy’s name has not been released.