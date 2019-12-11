Bennett Trucking makes $45,000 donation to Christmas for Kids Campaign

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin area firefighters receive a generous donation from Bennett Trucking Company to help children in need this Christmas.

Tuesday the company presented local firefighters with a check for $45,000 to the Christmas For Kids Campaign.

The donation will go toward purchasing gifts for children from underprivileged families in the community.

This marks the program’s 35th year and the department is still in need of donations like bikes, baby items, and gifts for kids ages 10 to 16.

Because each holiday season, the number of kids they help continues to grow.

Adam Grimes, Joplin Fire Department, said “Every year it goes up just a little bit. I mean we’re always over one thousand kids every year so at some point we’ll probably be approaching the two thousand.”

The firefighters will hold a party for the kids on December 19th, but plan to deliver the toys all the way up until Christmas day.