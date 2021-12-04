Benefit for man fighting rare blood cancer

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar community is coming together to help a family in need.

Saturday afternoon a benefit for Jason Smith was held at the Memorial Complex in Lamar.

Smith has a rare blood cancer and needs a stem cell transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota.

He will need to stay in Minnesota for three to six months after his procedure.

All the money raised from the food, live music, silent auction and raffle will help Smith and his wife pay for housing and food.

“It feels beautiful and there’s a lot of love. But most of all I just feel humbled that so many people from different walks of life would come together to support a cause that’s so important to my family. So thank you,” said Jacklyn Smith, Husband receiving stem cell transplant.

Jason will begin the transplant process later this month.

To donate click here.