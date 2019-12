BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — The Bella Vista Police Department is looking for a male after an attempted abduction.

Police are looking for a man in the Branchwood area who attempted to abduct a female from the Branchwood walking trail.

The male is described as white, medium build, wearing a gray-colored jogging suit.

Cassi Lapp with the City of Bella Vista says police are using dogs to track the suspect.

Please call 479-855-3771 if you have any information.