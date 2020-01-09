Bella Vista POA sues past board for stump dump

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — Current members of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, POA, are suing former board members for money spent putting out the Trafalgar Road fire.

Last month, attorney Jason Wales filed a lawsuit for Amie and Michael Armstrong at the Benton County Circuit Court against 47 former board members.

The Bella Vista Village POA is also a nominal defendant due to its connection to the Stump Dump fire.

The lawsuit claims that from 2004 through 2016, the defendants caused the POA to lease property on Trafalgar Road for the purpose of allowing people to dump trees, logs, yard waste, and other flammable debris for a fee.

The suit also claims that clean up of the Stump Dump cost approximately $4 million plus attorney’s fees and litigation costs.

Jim Parsons with the Bella Vista Patriots was named a defendant in this lawsuit, but he said he wishes to join forces with the plaintiffs after he received his summons.

“I fully agree. I signed the summons and the day before yesterday, I filed an answer that we are required to do within 30 days and I filed my answer and I’m saying that I would like to join the plaintiffs. I agree with them. The board members should’ve done something,” Parsons said.

The Armstrongs have requested a jury trial.