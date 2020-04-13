Bella Vista childcare center set to open, seeking teachers

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local woman is pursuing her dream of opening the first early childhood education center in Bella Vista late this summer.

Busy Minds Academy is set to open its doors August 3rd and will provide both part time and full time care to children aged anywhere from 6 weeks to 5 years old, but needs to fill some positions first.

Tanya Murray, owner of Busy Minds Academy, is aiming to hire 12 teachers through a hiring fair on May 6th. The open positions include infant classroom, toddler classroom, and pre-school room.

Murray stated that she has been keeping an eye to the CDC guidelines amid the pandemic, but wants to provide a job opportunity to those who may be in need of one so she is allowing candidates to sign up for times to avoid any crowds in the academy building.

The hiring fair takes place Wednesday, May 6th from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. and from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. Applicants are told to bring a resume to the interview.

For more information, visit the Busy Minds Academy website here.