Being Homeless During the Coronavirus Pandemic

((JOPLIN, Mo.)) While the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone, it’s easy to overlook the less fortunate.

“I just know some people have been homeless for a long time. I’ve been off and on homeless. At least I’ve been lucky for that at least,” says Matthew Coening.

Ernest Bass still lives on the street. Although Bass chooses the life he lives, coronavirus took away one of his biggest life decisions.

“I had a bed date in Salem, Missouri and COVID-19 hit, the pandemic hit and everything shut down. So, now I’m back on the street, which I made my own choices, and I struggle with drug addiction, and I have for a long time,” Bass says.

On top of his addiction, Bass also suffers from underlying health conditions. But even with the shape his body is in, the pandemic still doesn’t frighten him.

“I’m HIV positive, so I’m at a bigger risk that the normal person, but I’m still not scared. I take my medication, I wash my hands, just because I’m homeless doesn’t mean I got to be dirty,” Bass says.

He add that people shouldn’t worry about getting COVID from a homeless person.

“The homeless community really hasn’t had any problems with the COVID-19. I mean there’s a few people that have gotten sick, but not a lot. I mean we kind of all hang together, so I mean we don’t outside of our little areas,” Bass says.