Behavioral Urgent Care facility set to open doors in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is taking its behavioral care to the next level by expanding resources in the Joplin area.

Opening September 1, “Urgent Behavioral Solutions” will provide quick and convenient psychiatric services to patients 16 years of age and older. It will be one out of only a handful of behavioral urgent care facilities in the state of Missouri.

Organizers say the facility will be fully equipped with specially-trained staff ready to assist patients in whatever way needed.

“We’re going to have a psychiatric medical provider, we’ll have a medical provider,” explained Steven McCullough, UBS Project Director. “Then we’ll have a medical assistant who will support the two of them, a licensed therapist, a case manager and a peer support.”

Besides its psychiatric services, Urgent Behavioral Solutions will provide some secondary benefits to patients as well. While patients bypass a visit to the emergency room, they will also bypass the costs that come along with it — making handling behavioral needs more affordable for patients in the long run.

The clinic will operate daily from 3 PM to 9 PM. The hours are based off emergency room data that shows behavioral patients are most likely to seek help in the afternoon and into the evening.

Operations are made possible by federal CARES Act funding, but organizers say the facility will serve its purpose long after the COVID-19 crisis has resolved.