Behavioral health ER visits drop 11% at one Joplin hospital, crediting new mental health urgent care

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – The availability for mental healthcare services in and around Joplin changed on October 1st, 2020.

A new “urgent care” for mental health called Urgent Behavioral Solutions opened in Joplin under Freeman Health System’s Ozark Center.

“It is for anybody who is having any sort of mental wellness struggle,” says Amy McFadden, UBS patient.

Amy McFadden sought care at Joplin’s new Urgent Behavioral Solutions facility after a doctor’s office referral.

“The first time I ever went to Urgent Behavioral services was because I was out of medication, and my doctor was out of town, so it was kind of ‘What do I do?’ situations,” says McFadden.

Because of that first experience, McFadden remembered the UBS services when she was going through another tougher season of life earlier this year.

“Another occasion I went because I had really bad anxiety and they offer counseling on the spot,” says McFadden.

She walked in right off the street.

She’s one of roughly 2,000 people in our very own community who have either been referred by a doctor, first responder, or simply walked in.

“No appointment needed. We’re open for walk-in 11am to 9 pm, Monday through Friday and 1pm to 9pm Saturdays and Sundays,” says Stephen McCullough, Crisis Services Assistant Director.

With licensed clinical social workers, licensed professional counselors, case managers, nurses, and nurse practitioners on-site, it’s helping reduce the need for behavioral health emergency room visits, as well.

“We’ve seen in Freeman that there has been an 11% decrease during the hours of operation of UBS for just their emergency room,” says McCullough.

McFadden explains, “Somebody had described it once as a place to bridge the gap between, if you’re having some mental wellness issues, instead of going to the ER, you can come here instead, and you don’t have to go through the stress of the ER.”

You may be provided with something to eat to help ease your nerves. Triage rooms look like medical rooms, but you can sit in a more comfortable chair to help stay calm.

“They’re very thorough. They’re making sure that you get the care that you need when you go there. So if you need the counseling, if you need the medicine, then they don’t let you leave without feeling like you’re better,” says McFadden.

That link between providing mental health care with medical care is something the staff members are proud of, because sometimes the two can be related.

McCullough says, “Medical causes that could cause the same symptoms as somebody presenting for anxiety or depression. That way we can make sure that we’re treating them as the whole person and not just their mental health or just medical. And they can come to one place and receive all of their care that they need up front.”

“I had a little bit of nudging from my husband, but I just realized I can’t go on with my day, I can’t go on with my week if I don’t do something. And, going there put me in the right direction,” says McFadden.

URGENT BEHAVIORAL SOLUTIONS

3230 Wisconsin Avenue, Unit A

Joplin, MO

Mon – Fri: 11am to 9 pm

Sat/Sun: 1pm to 9pm

If you know anyone struggling with their mental health and they need someone to talk to, we urge you to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.