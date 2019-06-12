Beekeeping creates bond for mother and daughter plus helps the environment

A Southwest Missouri mother and daughter have found a unique way to bond.

Angela Harris has been raising beehives for the past year with her daughter Haven. Harris has wanted bees since she was a little girl, and now it’s a hobby she shares with her own little girl.

Right now, she has an estimated 45,000 to 65,000 bees per hive, with all local bees who are used to the Southwest Missouri habitat. And, for Harris, it’s less about producing honey, and more about protecting bees. She and her mentor, Glenn Smith, both know how important they are to our environment.

“I think our food quality would be better. Like I said, without the bees, humans don’t exist. If they go, we go. And if people could perpetuate that, everything would be better,” says Angela Harris, nature lover.

“Two-thirds to 75-percent of our food is pollinated my wasps, honey bees, humming birds, butterflies, and if we lose our pollinators, we got some serious problems,” says Glenn Smith, Beekeeper for 17 years.

Smith says a small operation like harris’ is just as important as large commercial beekeepers. He adds, Harris’ neighbors may even start to notice their flowers and gardens doing better because of her bees.

