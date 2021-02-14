Beef Cattle Conference kicks off this week via Zoom

MISSOURI — The online Southwest Missouri MU Extension Beef Cattle Conference kicks off this week.

The University of Missouri Extension is teaming up with the “Missouri Small Business Development Center for Agriculture, Food and Forestry” along with NRCS and MU grasslands project.

The virtual event will teach stocker cattle nutritional and health management…Along with business management…Covid-19 considerations and more.

The free conference will be held via zoom on February 16-18 at 7 P.M.

Registration is open until Monday — to sign up go here .