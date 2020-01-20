Becoming the “House on the Hill”: New fraternity makes its way to MSSU campus

A new fraternity has made its way onto the campus of Missouri Southern State University.

The Missouri Kappa chapter of Phi Delta Theta is giving college-age men a new option for making new friends, volunteer opportunities, and professional development.

Leadership consultants Austin Dean and Devin Thornton talk the ins and outs of recruiting the first pledge class of the Missouri Kappa chapter of Phi Delta Theta

But, although the organization is making its campus debut this semester, behind-the-scenes work has been ongoing for several months now with one overarching goal: empowerment.

“We just really want to see them serve as an empowering force in the community here at Missouri Southern” leadership consultant Devin Thornton explained.

Empowerment for their campus, for their Greek community — even for themselves.

“I’d like for them to become the “House on the Hill’ in a way,” Thornton continued. “That people look up to and people strive to be. They serve as a source of inspiration for students on this campus that maybe did’n’t see themselves identifying as a person who would be Greek before or a person who would be passionate about their university.”

And when it comes to their originating class of members (called “Founding Fathers”), organizers explain that they are looking for men that will uphold the very same values that the fraternity’s founders did in 1848.

“We look whether or not [new members] share the same values as our organization — friendship, sound learning, and rectitude,” said leadership consultant Austin Dean. “That’s primarily what we look for because that’s what unifies us as a group.”

And for the common question of why someone should “go Greek,” Dean explains that this first pledge class of members is presented with a a unique opportunity to redefine brotherhood.

“We see a different variety within the group itself. Typically individuals who may have never crossed paths join this organization and that’s one of my favorite things — is that we create friendships and new bonds that may have never have happened just because of the values we share.”

The chapter has hit the ground running in recruitment, already adding new names and faces to what Dean and Thornton believe will set the stage for recruiting not only new members, but recruiting a family.

“They set the foundation of the culture that we’ll continue to build within our colony here,” said Thornton.

Keep up with the recruitment process by following @phidelt_mssu on Instagram!