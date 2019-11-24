Becoming a soldier: Two southwest Missouri trainees go through basic combat training

Pfc. Katelyn Castro arrived at Fort Leonard Wood from her hometown of Joplin, Mo., for Basic Combat Training on Oct. 28. (Photo: Sam Campbell/Guidon)

FORT LEONARD WOOD (KOLR) – Pvt. Rhys Bullington and Pfc. Katelyn Castro of the Missouri Army National Guard both arrived at Fort Leonard Wood for Basic Combat Training by bus Oct. 28. They’re both from southwest Missouri, and they both enjoy sports and plan on becoming officers.

“When I got here, we waited for about five and a half hours until we actually got into the program,” Bullington said. “I wasn’t really scared, I wasn’t really feeling very worried that I was going to get into something big immediately.”

Castro joked that her aching back reserved a large portion of her thoughts during the first hours.

“I was very excited. I would say as much as I was ready to get it over with, I was probably still a little bit nervous, because who isn’t nervous?” she said. “You don’t know what’s coming up.”