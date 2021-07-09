Because of the WR Corley Memorial Trust, 36 local non-profits received grants

SOUTHWEST, MO – 36 local non-profit organizations officially received a financial boost today.

They are this year’s grant recipients of the WR Corley Memorial Trust.

We told you about it a couple of weeks ago.

The ceremony was held this morning.

Before his death, Bob Corley, a local businessman and philanthropist, set up the trust through Southwest Missouri bank to benefit non-profits in Jasper and Newton Counties.

This year’s total grant money was close to $238,000.

“Area charities can submit applications to the committee, we review those and then make the hard decision to award money to the charities that most fit what we believe Mr. Corley’s desires were and the permitters of the Trust.” Says Chuck Brown, Trust Officer, Southwest Missouri Bank.

A total of 50 non-profit organizations submitted applications for this year’s grant money.

Mr. Corley passed away in 2019.