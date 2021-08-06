Because of a generous grant, PSU will now offer a new Telemedicine Curriculum

PITTSBURG, KS – The pandemic has contributed to many things, but it’s also bringing a new form of education to Pittsburg State.

The university will offer a new Telemedicine Curriculum for undergrads in its nursing program this fall.

It’s happening as a result of a $78,000 grant through a division of The Cares Act, and will help the program continue to offer assistance during the pandemic.

Something that’s been greatly needed and utilized by people in rural communities.

“It might be a matter of the patient traveling to their primary care providers office to receive that care via telehealth with a specialist or maybe just from home if they have the capabilities to do that.” Says Anna Beth Gilmore, PSU Nursing Instructor.

The current course was developed with help from Old Dominion University.